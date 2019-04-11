



A Staten Island woman faces a slew of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured a 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn, police say.

Julia Litmonovich, 49, was arrested Wednesday and charged with several counts, including assault, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of a crash.

Surveillance video captured the crash on March 27 in Borough Park.

Xin Yi Wang, 14, told CBS2 she was on her way home from school when she was struck in the crosswalk at the corner of 47th Street and Ninth Avenue. The force of the impact sent her flying.

“I would say it’s just a short distance. But when I see the video, it’s a long distance for flying,” she said. “I was like, Oh my god, I’m lucky I didn’t get hit by another car.”

Police said the driver initially stopped to check on the girl, but allegedly fled the scene when witnesses threatened to call 911.

“She say, ‘I can help you get to the home.’ I say, ‘no,’” said Wang. “You hit the person. You need to take your responsibility for that. You cannot just run away after you hurt someone.”

Wang suffered bumps and bruises and said the experience left her wary of crossing the street.