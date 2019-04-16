



A New Jersey high school principal who lost his life after donating bone marrow to save a sick teen is being laid to rest Tuesday.

Westfield High School principal Dr. Derrick Nelson died last week at the age of 44.

He was in a coma for a month after donating bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France.

Nelson also served 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He left behind a fiancé and 6-year-old daughter.