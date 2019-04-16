CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bone Marrow, Derrick Nelson, Local TV, New Jersey, Westfield High School


WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school principal who lost his life after donating bone marrow to save a sick teen is being laid to rest Tuesday.

Westfield High School principal Dr. Derrick Nelson died last week at the age of 44.

MORE: Are There Fatal Complications Donors Need To Worry About When Giving Bone Marrow?

He was in a coma for a month after donating bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France.

Nelson also served 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He left behind a fiancé and 6-year-old daughter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s