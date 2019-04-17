



Sources said the American Airlines jet that suffered wing damage nearly crashed as pilots struggled to regain control during takeoff.

We’re told as the Los Angeles-bound plane began to lift off, it rolled left. The wing tip scraped the ground, then hit a runway sign and a light pole.

The conversation between the pilot and air traffic control was recorded on LiveATC.net,

“We departed with a strong roll to the left as we were climbing and we decided we’d like to return to Kennedy,” the pilot said. “We were banking, uncontrolled bank 45 degrees to the left and then the aircraft-”

“Turbulence from another aircraft?” the air traffic controller asked.

“I don’t think so. There’s a good cross wind today. We had an uncommanded roll to the left as we rotated,” the pilot replied.

The pilots got the the plane off the ground, but they soon returned to JFK. No one was hurt.