NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On one of the busier travel days of the year, severe weather moving into the East Coast is prompting major delays on flights leaving and entering New York area airports.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, John F. Kennedy Airport was reporting departure delays averaging four and a half hours, while at Newark Airport delays were averaging four hours. La Guardia Airport saw average delays of two and half hours.

To follow specific flight information, see the links below:

Flight Information:
FAA Flight Delay Information
TSA Travel Tips
CBS News Interactive: U.S. Airport Tracker

LaGuardia Airport (LGA):
Delays
Departures 
Arrivals

John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK):
Delays
Departures
Arrivals
JFK AirTrain

Newark Airport (EWR):
Delays
Departures
Arrivals
Newark AirTrain

Other Airports:
MacArthur Airport
Teterboro Airport
Westchester County Airport

