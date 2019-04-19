Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On one of the busier travel days of the year, severe weather moving into the East Coast is prompting major delays on flights leaving and entering New York area airports.
Flight Information:
LaGuardia Airport (LGA):
John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK):
Newark Airport (EWR):
Other Airports:
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On one of the busier travel days of the year, severe weather moving into the East Coast is prompting major delays on flights leaving and entering New York area airports.
As of 1 p.m. on Friday, John F. Kennedy Airport was reporting departure delays averaging four and a half hours, while at Newark Airport delays were averaging four hours. La Guardia Airport saw average delays of two and half hours.
To follow specific flight information, see the links below:
Flight Information:
– FAA Flight Delay Information
– TSA Travel Tips
– CBS News Interactive: U.S. Airport Tracker
LaGuardia Airport (LGA):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
– JFK AirTrain
Newark Airport (EWR):
– Delays
– Departures
– Arrivals
– Newark AirTrain
Other Airports:
– MacArthur Airport
– Teterboro Airport
– Westchester County Airport