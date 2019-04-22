



Earlier this month, Chanel Lewis, 22, was found guilty of strangling and sexually abusing the 30-year-old while she was out for a jog in Spring Creek Park near her family’s Howard Beach home in 2016. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

After the verdict, the jury foreman told CBS2 it was a “slam dunk case.”

Brian Morrissey said the most damming evidence was “the confession – it wasn’t coerced” and “DNA – DNA was so overwhelming.” He also said the jury was unanimous on the murder charges, but there were at least two holdouts on the sex abuse charges.

Behind The Lens: CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez On Covering The Case

Lewis was set to be sentenced last week, but the judge decided to hold off so a hearing could be held on alleged juror misconduct. His family and supporters chanted “Justice for Chanel” while leaving the courthouse.

“My son, Chanel Lewis, is innocent,” said his mother, Veta Lewis. “All I want for my son, what I want for my son, is justice for Chanel.”

Legal expert Cheryl Bader told CBSN New York several things could’ve happened.

Web Extra: Legal Expert On Alleged Juror Misconduct

“One might be jurors go out and try to investigate the case themself, try to go to the scene or even speak to people who know about the case. Or even just learning information through looking at the media, which the judge instructs them not to do,” she said.

Prosecutors called the motion a further delay in justice for the Vetrano family and said they have affidavits from three jurors denying any misconduct. They ultimately agreed that a public hearing should be held.

If the judge denies the defense’s motion today, Lewis will be sentenced Tuesday. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.