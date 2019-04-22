



– Looking for ways to join your fellow humans and celebrate living in better balance with the planet? Here’s a list of happenings around the Tri-State Area for Earth Day 2019 and into the week beyond.

Free Citi Bike Rentals

April 22, 2019, Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Jersey City

Throughout New York City on Monday, you can celebrate Earth Day by riding a Citi Bike for free. Just use the code EARTHDAY19 on the Citi Bike app to get a free day pass.

New York Botanical Garden

April 20-22, 2019, The Bronx

Head up to 2900 Southern Blvd. in the Bronx, for a whole range of events including musical performances, screenings, tours and special programs such as the “One Person’s Trash Is Another’s Art!” activity. Click here for more information..

Earth Day 5K Green Tour

April 22, 2019, Manhattan

On Monday, people can join in a bit of exercise starting at noon in Union Square and walking around the West Village and Chelsea to visit a river ecology school, a state-of-the-art waste and recycling center and a rooftop farm. Tours are available at 10:20 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 12:20 p.m., and 12:40 p.m. Click here for tickets and more information.

Museum of the City Earth Day Celebration

April 22, 2019, Manhattan

Head over to 1220 Fifth Ave at 103rd Street to join in a scavenger hunt and hands-on activities to learn about environmentalism, part of MOTC’s Activist New York exhibition. Click here for more information.

Spring Break Nature Exploration In Prospect Park

April 22, 2019, Brooklyn

Starting at noon on Monday, catch a whole range of fun activities at the Prospect Park Audubon Center with Discovery Packs, backpacks filled with nature activities and exploration tools, and well as learning about animals at 2:00 p.m. or joining in a Family Bird Walk, with binoculars and bird guides are provided. Click here for more information.

Union Square’s Earth Day 2019

April 23, 2019, Manhattan

On Tuesday, the annual outdoor event features more than 70 of organizations, environmental non-profits and green businesses promoting activities for children and live performances, all free to the public. Head down to E. 17th St. and Broadway in Manhattan to check them out. Click here for more information.

Field Notes: Seed Stories and the Power of Plants

April 13, 2019 to February 23, 2020, Staten Island

The Staten Island Museum at 1000 Richmond Terrace has a whole year of activities, including artworks and seed histories from Hudson Valley Seed Company, documentary videos of Staten Island gardeners by Jay Weichun, photograms of local flora by Gale Wisdom, and museum botanical specimens selected by the Greenbelt Native Plant Center. Click here for more information.\

