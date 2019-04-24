



— A lot of New Jersey drivers are worried about how congestion pricing in Manhattan will affect them.

On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said he and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are talking about the plan.

But is there a deal?

After meeting last week, the governors are now seeing eye to eye on the congestion pricing plan in the works for New York City.

Murphy said Wednesday that Garden State commuters will be getting the break he was fighting for, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

“New Jersey commuters will be treated equally at all Hudson River crossings. The Lincoln and Holland tunnels and the George Washington Bridge, and New Jersey will also have a seat at the table as the plan moves forward,” Murphy said.

Starting in 2021, the plan will charge a toll to drivers entering Midtown, Manhattan below 60th Street. Murphy said Cuomo guaranteed a credit or discount to toll payers at all Hudson River crossings.

Murphy was against an earlier proposal that excluded a discount for toll payers at the GWB, a plan he thought would increase traffic in the tunnels and put a strain on the already overburdened path, rail and bus systems.

Some New Jersey drivers say any added fee is too much.

“I feel like they’re just taking advantage of the taxpayers and the public,” one person said.

“I understand it, but at the same time it’s just going to cause more issues I think with transportation and getting to and from the city,” another said.

Cuomo acknowledged the meeting took place, but said a discount for New jersey drivers is not set in stone. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority issued the following statement: “There is no deal on credits, exemptions, or carveouts because the MTA will determine the tolls once the studies are completed.‎”

Murphy said he and Gov. Cuomo did not talk about the possibility of New Jersey receiving part of the proceeds from congestion pricing, but on Wednesday when asked if he plans to bring it up in the future, Murphy said, “We’ll see.”