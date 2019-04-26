



– The first round of the NFL Draft is full of anxiety. The New York Jets and New York Giants both had picks in the top 10.

While the Jets took the best player available, the Giants made the most shocking pick of the draft, and fans reacted accordingly, reports CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

Giants fans are livid because Daniel Jones was rated as a third round pick. The Giants took him sixth in the first round.

It was a pick that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

“It’s a wonderful thing when your needs and value match,” said Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

It’s the latest in a number of head scratching moves by the GM who said goodbye to the most prolific Giants on both sides of the ball.

The Jets weren’t confused three picks earlier when they took arguably the best player in the draft, defensive lineman Guinnen Williams.

“It feels amazing to be a New York Jet,” said Williams. “To join a great defense and to be an asset and another tool to the defense is amazing, man.”

But the Giants stole the back pages of local newspaper tabloids and sports talk radio this morning, and fans are furious.

“What would I say to them?” said Gettleman. “In time you’ll be very pleased.”

The Giants have seven more picks in the draft and could trade up for a position of need Friday night, but right now the fans faith in the Giants front office is at a low.

