ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – As the measles outbreak continues to grow, two officials are headed to Albany to lobby lawmakers to end religious vaccination exemptions.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Patricia Ruppert are pushing for lawmakers to pass legislation repealing all non-medical exemptions from vaccination requirements for children.

Such exemptions are believed to have led to the current outbreak.

More than 200 measles cases have been reported in Rockland County so far.

New York allows schools to grant religious exemption to vaccines. A “written and signed statement from the parent or guardian saying they object because of sincere and genuine religious beliefs,” is permitted under state law.

Last school year, more than 26,000 students had religious exemptions to one or more immunizations required by schools.

“A child may die because of this religious exemption,” Sen. Brad Hoylman warned.

Sen. Hoylman is one of a number of lawmakers pushing to get rid of non-medical waivers.

“The bill I’m sponsoring will end all non-medical exemptions, so we would close that loophole… This loophole is being exploited by people misled by anti-vaxxers,” Hoylman charged.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new numbers in the outbreak.

So far there have been 704 cases reported in 22 states. That’s an increase of about 78 from last week, and the highest number since 1994.