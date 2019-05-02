CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cutchogue, Fatal limo crash, Local TV, New York, Schoharie


ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Members of the New York state Senate are taking a close look at safety regulations for limousines and buses.

LINK: CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE HEARING

The Democrat-led chamber’s Transportation Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on bus and limo safety issues.

A 2011 Ford Excursion limousine was traveling on State Route 30 in Schoharie on Oct. 6, 2018, when it failed to stop at an intersection with State Route 30-A, crashed into a empty SUV and killed 18 passengers and two pedestrians. (credit: CBS2)

The hearing in Albany comes after a limousine crash last fall killed 20 people in rural Schoharie County.

Authorities say the 2001 stretch limo was unsafe and shouldn’t have been on the road.

RELATED: Expert Explains Why Limousines Pose Risks, And How To Ride Safer

Families of those killed in the crash in Schoharie as well as those killed in a 2015 limo crash in Cutchogue testified in the hearing. Four young women were killed in the Cutchogue crash.

Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed earlier this year to increase penalties for operating a limousine without proper state authorization. They also granted authorities permission to revoke the license plates or registration for limos that aren’t in compliance with safety rules.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s