ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Members of the New York state Senate are taking a close look at safety regulations for limousines and buses.
LINK: CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE HEARING
The Democrat-led chamber’s Transportation Committee is holding a hearing Thursday on bus and limo safety issues.
The hearing in Albany comes after a limousine crash last fall killed 20 people in rural Schoharie County.
Authorities say the 2001 stretch limo was unsafe and shouldn’t have been on the road.
RELATED: Expert Explains Why Limousines Pose Risks, And How To Ride Safer
Families of those killed in the crash in Schoharie as well as those killed in a 2015 limo crash in Cutchogue testified in the hearing. Four young women were killed in the Cutchogue crash.
Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed earlier this year to increase penalties for operating a limousine without proper state authorization. They also granted authorities permission to revoke the license plates or registration for limos that aren’t in compliance with safety rules.
