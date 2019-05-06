Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Opening statements are expected today in a case that shocked New York City.
In June of last year, 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was tracked down and stabbed to death at a Bronx bodega in what police called a tragic case of mistaken identity.
This morning, the court will hear opening statements for five of the 14 men charged in his death. They face murder and manslaughter charges and life in prison if convicted.
Authorities said the alleged members of the Trinitarios gang chased Guzman-Feliz into a bodega, dragged him outside and attacked him with knives and a machete.
His death sparked outrage in the community and gained international attention.
One of the nine remaining suspects pleaded guilty last week. The other eight have a pre-trial hearing set for June.