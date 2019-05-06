



A Brooklyn woman who was struck by a bicyclist while crossing the street nearly two weeks ago succumbed to her injuries over weekend.

Donna Sturm, 67, was left in a coma with a traumatic brain injury after being hit on April 24.

Police said 40-year-old Damian Deward ran a red light and plowed into Sturm on 57th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues in Manhattan. Deward stayed on the scene and received a summons.

Sturm worked nearby and was on her way back from lunch when she was struck.

MORE: NYPD Cracking Down On Reckless Cyclists After Woman Struck, Left With Severe Brain Injury

Her family issued a statement Sunday, saying, “Donna Sturm was a vibrant, energetic and wonderful woman who died as a result of carelessness and negligence.”

“She died because a bicyclist completely disregarded the law. She was crossing a street, in the crosswalk, with the light in her favor when she was struck. Unfortunately, she suffered horrific head injuries and, although the doctors tried their best over the last week, they were unable to save her life,” the statement continued. “Ted Panken lost his wife and his daughter lost a devoted, loving mother. Donna Strum’s entire family is, simply put, devastated. They will never recover from this loss.”

Others who live and work in the area told CBS2 bicyclists often run the red light at that intersection.