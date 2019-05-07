



Today a jury in the Bronx will see the surveillance video of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz being dragged out of a bodega before he was stabbed to death last summer.

Opening statements began yesterday for five of the 14 men charged in his murder.

Guzman-Feliz’s mother walked into the courtroom full of supporters, all shouting the same three words: Justice for Junior.

Her 15-year-old son was chased down by a group of alleged members of the Trinitarios gang in what police called a tragic case of mistaken identity. He tried to hide in a Belmont bodega but was dragged out and attacked with knives and a machete.

Defense attorneys for the five men facing murder and manslaughter charges argued in opening statements that Guzman-Feliz died from a knife in his neck, and that the defendants did not kill him or want to kill him – they only made it look like they hurt him to appease the gang’s leader.

The victim’s sister-in-law didn’t buy it.

“How do you go to a fight with knives if it’s not intent to kill?” Ione Gutierrez asked reporters outside court.

The Bronx district attorney said the group thought Guzman-Feliz was in the rival Sunset gang.

The first witness to take the stand said the teen’s last words were him asking for water.

At one point during the trial, Guzman-Feliz’s supporters say a defendant looked back at the family.

“Laughing, literately laughing in their face. And I’m like, what’s wrong with this guy?” said family friend Ilene Mariez. “The father just got up and outburst using profanity at them, so they just pulled him out of the courtroom.”

It was a difficult first day of trial for Guzman-Feliz’s brother, Manny.

“They didn’t feel like no remorse. They’re like, ‘OK, we did it, so what,’” he said. “Excuse me, this is so painful, it is, honestly.”

One of the suspects pleaded guilty last week. Eight others are due in court next month.