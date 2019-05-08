



Uber and Lyft drivers are expected to strike this morning as part of a nationwide protest.

In New York City, they’re holding rallies at two major bridges.

Those who take Uber or Lyft to work might have a more difficult time getting a ride Wednesday morning. Many drivers planned to shut down their apps starting at 7 a.m. until about 9 a.m.

Instead of giving rides, drivers and organizers are expected to rally at bridge entrances, including the 59th Street Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge. They also plan to protest outside Uber and Lyft headquarters in Long Island City, Queens.

MORE: As Uber, Lyft Drivers Prepare For Strike, New Hotline Unveiled To Help Drivers’ Mental Health

This is part of a strike across major U.S. cities ahead of a huge moment for Uber – its public stock offering, set for this Friday. The company could be valued at more than $90 billion.

Some rallies took place before Lyft’s IPO last month.

Drivers are hoping to draw attention to their cause: Pushing for better treatment, livable incomes, job security and regulated fares.

The Independent Drivers Guild says, “Drivers built these billion dollar companies, and it is just plain wrong that so many continue to be paid poverty wages, while Silicon Valley investors get rich off their labor.”

Starting at 8 a.m., the group says it will lead a procession across the Brooklyn Bridge to the rally and the companies’ headquarters.

CBS2 reached out to Uber and Lyft for comments but has not heard back.

In response to a surge in for-hire driver suicides, the Independent Drivers Guild and Black Car Fund launched a new “driver wellness” program offering free counseling.

“Too many drivers across our city are in crisis—with nine suicides that we know of in a little over a year. We are launching this program to provide drivers with much needed support and to save lives,” said Brendan Sexton, Executive Director of the Independent Drivers Guild. “At its core, this crisis is largely driven by the economic insecurity of the for-hire vehicle industry. At the same time as we stand up for fair pay for drivers and remedy the exploitation in this industry, we also must give drivers and their families much-needed resources and support. We aim to erase the stigma of mental health care, create a community of support and stop the suicides.”

“This new wellness program comes at a critical moment for for-hire drivers, who desperately need a stronger safety net as they struggle with the stress of an extremely competitive profession, and a more and more demanding daily life,” said Ira Goldstein, Executive Director of the Black Car Fund. “We hope that this program will not just improve lives—but also save them. Something must be done, and the Black Car Fund is proud to work with the Independent Drivers Guild and leaders like Public Advocate [Jumaane] Williams to reach out and offer meaningful help before it’s too late.”

“As a mental health crisis continues to grow in the community of drivers that has been New York City’s backbone, it is clear that we in city government have failed this community of hardworking people just trying to keep up,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.“I’m glad that this new program will help provide some vital resources and support through a holistic approach that continues to destigmatize mental health care.”

For more information about the driver wellness program, click here.