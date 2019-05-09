



Police in Brooklyn are investigating two separate attacks on Orthodox Jewish men in the past week.

Surveillance video shows one man walking near Rodney and Marcy streets in Williamsburg around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Suddenly, someone runs up and slaps him – knocking his hat off his head and nearly knocking him over.

The victim’s wife told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner she was traumatized by the attack.

The 39-year-old husband and father was the second Jewish man to be targeted in one week in the area.

“It’s getting worse by the day,” one Williamsburg resident said. “More looking over my shoulder.”

“It ridiculous, sounds crazy,” said another resident.

In an unrelated incident, a group of men allegedly punched a 42-year-old man in the face Saturday on Broadway. The victim said they shouted anti-Semitic slurs before running away.

Rachel Grinspan, of the Anti-Defamation League, told CBS2 anti-Semitic hate crimes are not only becoming more common, but more extreme.

“What we have been seeing, unfortunately, is an increase in the violence that has been displayed against members of the Jewish community,” she said.

The latest NYPD numbers show a 67 percent increase in hate crimes so far this year.

The ADL is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in either incident.