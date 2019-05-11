



– The National Action Network is rallying around relatives of the Harlem fire victims.

Reverend Al Sharpton hosted family members at the House of Justice in Harlem on Saturday morning.

“We are very grateful of the outpouring of support from all over the world actually,” said Kendra Pollidore-Mulzac. “We’re still in shock, it’s very difficult. We’re just trying to figure out how to navigate through this process one day at a time.

Sharpton and the civil rights group made a $6,000 donation to help the Pollidore family.

On Wednesday, Andrea Pollidore, her four children and an adult close family friend were killed after a fire broke out in the fifth floor apartment, trapping them inside.

Flames broke out around 1:40 a.m. inside apartment 5G at the Frederick Samuel Houses on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 142nd Street.

The FDNY released video of the aftermath of the inferno in the apartment. Another video taken by a neighbor shows a firefighter facing down massive flames that stood between rescuers and the six family members who perished inside.

On Friday, investigators confirmed that they found no evidence of a working smoke detector in the Harlem apartment.

In January, a NYCHA inspection showed that apartment 5G in the Frederick Samuel Houses was in compliance and had a working detector.