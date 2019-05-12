Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The couple accused of killing a Staten Island teacher will appear in court Monday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The couple accused of killing a Staten Island teacher will appear in court Monday.
Michael Cammarata is reportedly taking full responsibility in the death of his estranged wife, 37-year-old Jeanine Cammarata.
The attorney for his girlfriend Ayisha Egea reportedly has recordings from Cammarata clearing her in the murder.
Last month, Jeannine Cammarata’s burned body was found in a storage unit.
The mother of two had been missing for nearly a week.