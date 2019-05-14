NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The so-called “Broadway Bandit” is back behind bars this morning.
Jamie Frierson, 49, allegedly robbed two Apple Banks in the Bronx last week.
“Fugitive Enforcement Division investigators working with their partners in NYS Parole apprehended Jamie Frierson this morning in the Bronx,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Tuesday morning.
Web Extra: Read the complaint (.pdf)
“After being released from federal prison for robbing banks, Jamie Frierson allegedly went right back to the very crime that put him in jail in the first place. He clearly did not learn a lesson,” said FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney, Jr.
Back in 2017, Frierson targeted seven banks, stealing more than $11,000.
MORE: FBI: ‘Broadway Bandit’ Arrested In Manhattan Bank Robbery Spree (2017)
Many of the banks were located on Broadway, so law enforcement dubbed him the “Broadway Bandit.”
Frierson, who has stage four colon cancer, had recently been released from prison before he allegedly struck again.