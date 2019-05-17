



– With new beauty products coming out everyday in a multi-billion dollar industry, how do you choose?

The answer lies in the best beauty products picked during an elite competition in Midtown Manhattan, reports CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

The Cosmetic Executive Women Beauty Awards, or CEW, are considered to be the “Oscars” of the beauty industry.

There are 1,000 products competing in 46 different categories, everything from hair to make up to wellness. Beauty products are an $86 billion industry and growing.

CEW is a non-profit trade organization made up of more than 10,000 beauty professionals. The members vote for the awards, looking for the most innovative and creative beauty products at all prices.

“We go from masks, things that are $2.99 all the way up to prestige and luxury $300 and up,” said Andrea Nagel of Cosmetic Executive Women.

MORE: Oscars Of The Beauty Product Industry Takes Center Stage In NYC

One of the latest trends is a mask for under your eyes. Face rollers are also big, such as one made of rose quartz and works on minimizing pores and puffiness.

Brow application for eyebrows, smudge-proof long wearing formulas are hot.

Shiseido has come up with a 12-hour eye liner that can also be used for eye shadow and brows if you use a dark color.

If you love face masks, but not the mess, Sephora has a face mask applicator so you can keep your hands clean and bacteria off your face.

Butter London has come up with a glitter nail polish that you can peel off with no need for harsh polish removers.

For hair, you’ll find an unusual looking dryer from Dyson designed to protect the hair and not give out so much heat.

It also has eight different attachments including one that blow dries and curls at the same time.

Complete List Of 2019 Winners

BATH AND BODY

Bath and Body Prestige: Kopari Beauty Coconut Shower Oil

Kopari Beauty Coconut Shower Oil Bath and Body Mass: Weleda North America Skin Food Body Butter

GENERAL

Home Scent: Oribe, Côte d’Azur Incense

Oribe, Côte d’Azur Incense Beauty Tech Award: Perfect Corp., YouCam Makeup Platform

HAIR

Hair Style/Hair Care: Drybar, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist

Drybar, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist Hair Tools: Dyson, Airwrap™ hair styler

Dyson, Airwrap™ hair styler Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner: Living Proof, Restore Dry Scalp Treatment

Living Proof, Restore Dry Scalp Treatment Hair Coloring Product: Madison Reed, Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit

INDIE

Indie Makeup: Beauty by POPSUGAR, Be Sweet Tinted Lip Balm SPF 15

Beauty by POPSUGAR, Be Sweet Tinted Lip Balm SPF 15 Indie Brand: Beautycounter, Beautycounter

Beautycounter, Beautycounter Indie Hair: Briogeo Hair Care, Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner

Briogeo Hair Care, Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner Indie Skincare: Summer Fridays, Jet Lag Mask

MAKEUP

Face Product Prestige: bareMinerals, BAREPRO 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer

bareMinerals, BAREPRO 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer Makeup Tools: IT Cosmetics, Heavenly Luxe Bye Bye Foundation Brush #22

IT Cosmetics, Heavenly Luxe Bye Bye Foundation Brush #22 Eye Product Mass: L’Oréal Paris, Unbelieva-Brow

L’Oréal Paris, Unbelieva-Brow Face Product Mass: L’Oréal Paris, True Match Super-Blendable Multi-Use Concealer

L’Oréal Paris, True Match Super-Blendable Multi-Use Concealer Lip Product Prestige: MAC Cosmetics, Powder Kiss Lipstick

MAC Cosmetics, Powder Kiss Lipstick Eye Product Prestige: Shiseido Americas, Kajal InkArtist

MEN’S GROOMING

Men’s Grooming: method, sea + surf body wash

NAIL

Nail Product: butter LONDON, Peel-Off Glitter Lacquer

SCENT

Niche Fragrance: Atelier Cologne, Musc Imperial

Atelier Cologne, Musc Imperial Men’s Scent: Christian Dior Parfums, Sauvage Eau de Parfum

Christian Dior Parfums, Sauvage Eau de Parfum Women’s Scent Mass: Flower Beauty, Pretty Deadly Jasmin Venom

Flower Beauty, Pretty Deadly Jasmin Venom Men’s Scent: YSL Beauty, Y Eau de Parfum

YSL Beauty, Y Eau de Parfum Women’s Scent Prestige: YSL Beauty, Black Opium Eau de Parfum Intense

SKINCARE

Skincare Tools: BeautyBioscience, Rose Quartz Roller

BeautyBioscience, Rose Quartz Roller Lip Treatment: Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Collagen Lip Bath

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Collagen Lip Bath Skincare Tools: Clarisonic, Mia Smart

Clarisonic, Mia Smart Eye Treatment: Drunk Elephant, C-Tango™ Multivitamin Eye Cream

Drunk Elephant, C-Tango™ Multivitamin Eye Cream Moisturitzer Prestige: Drunk Elephant, Protini™ Polypeptide Cream

Drunk Elephant, Protini™ Polypeptide Cream Acne Treatment: First Aid Beauty, Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Pads with White Clay

First Aid Beauty, Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Pads with White Clay Cleanser & Scrub: First Aid Beauty, Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Charcoal Cleanser with Probiotics

First Aid Beauty, Skin Rescue Acne Clearing Charcoal Cleanser with Probiotics Anti-Aging Mass: NEUTROGENA®, Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil

NEUTROGENA®, Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil Moisturizer Mass: Olay, Regenerist Whip Fragrance Free

Olay, Regenerist Whip Fragrance Free Sun Product: Supergoop!, Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

SUPPLIER’S AWARD

Ingredients And Foundation: KOBO Products Inc., 4 in 1 Multi-Purpose Sunscreen Cream

SUSTAINABILITY EXCELLENCE

Sustainability Excellence Award: LOLI BEAUTY INC., LOLI BEAUTY INC.

WELLNESS

Beauty Wellness Supplements: HUM Nutrition Inc., Collagen POP

HUM Nutrition Inc., Collagen POP Aromatherapy: Naturopathica, Chill Aromatic Alchemy

QVC BEAUTY QUEST AWARD

QVC Beauty Quest Award: MINERAL AIR, Mineral Air

For more on the winner’s list, see the CEW website at CEW.org/awards-honors/beauty-awards/.