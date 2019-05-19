NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this week’s “Furry Friend Finder,” we introduce Paulina and Einstein.
Paulina is a 1.5-year-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix weighing eight pounds. She is sweet, loving and great with everyone, but still needs some housebreaking.
Einstein is a 4-year-old Schnauzer-Cairn Terrier mix weighing 16 pounds, He is housebroken, knows how to sit and enjoys training sessions. He likes going for walks or anything you might want to do together.
We also have a Furry Friend update this week – Cassie, a 10-year-old beagle, is now a Jersey Girl. She went home with Keith, his wife Abby and their 4-year-old lab mix Jase.
You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.