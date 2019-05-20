



Two 16-year-old boys were targeted early Saturday morning in Brooklyn. The NYPD Hate Crimes task force is now investigating.

“These kids were in absolute terror,” former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind told CBS2.

The teens told police they were on their way home from a Sabbath gathering around 1 a.m. on 12th Avenue near 51st Street in Borough Park.

“A car comes up – four people in the car, TLC license plates – and the people in the car – the driver in particular – says ‘Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar,’” said Hikind. “He said, ‘I didn’t know what next thing would be that they would do, I just started running.’”

The boys said the dark colored sedan followed them and the men yelled again.

“’You know Hitler?’ And says, ‘We like Hitler,’” Hikind said.

Their parents told Hikind about the incident.

“The mother of the 16-year-old said to me, ‘I’m not letting my kid walk the streets!’” he said.

Hikind believes the suspects targeted another group of Jewish men that same night. The 30-year-olds said the men shouted the same slurs and also yelled, “(expletive) Jews.”

Learning of the latest incidents upset people in the community.

“If they really meant it, then that could be scary,” Borough Park resident Sam Hirsch said.

According to the NYPD, anti-Semitic hate crimes are up 82 percent from last year.

Hikind said the mayor and police have been preaching education to combat the problem, but more needs to be done.

“All my life, ‘we gotta educate, we gotta educate.’ We’ve been educating. Where are we? In worse shape than ever before,” he said.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission said nothing has been reported to the agency, but it’s ready to take action if the perpetrator has a TLC license.

“This is awful. My heart breaks for these 2 boys & for all of our friends & neighbors subjected to vicious anti-Semitic attacks,” Johnson tweeted Sunday night. “I’m joining w/ Jewish leaders to call out the uptick in anti-Semitic hate crimes tomorrow @ 11 AM at the UJO, 32 Penn St in BK.”