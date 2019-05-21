Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A key witness is back on the stand today in the “Justice for Junior” murder trial.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A key witness is back on the stand today in the “Justice for Junior” murder trial.
Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was killed last summer in what investigators called a case of mistaken identity. The 15-year-old was dragged from a bodega and stabbed to death by alleged members of the Trinitarios gang.
Fourteen men were charged in his killing, and five are currently on trial.
Kevin Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder charges and agreed to testify for the prosecution. He is expected to be cross-examined by the defense today.
If convicted, the men face life in prison.