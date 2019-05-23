



— A homeowner is fed up with getting ticketed for trash that he says someone is dumping next to his home.

Arnol Garcia teaches Spanish at an elementary school, but told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu on Thursday that he has had to take off from work to fight garbage tickets.

“I love my job. I have to be at work and I don’t have time be fighting these tickets,” Garcia said.

Garcia, who bought his home a year and a half ago, said the problem is people are dumping garbage in front of an abandoned house next door and he keeps getting ticketed for it.

He has taken pictures of the trash that piles up and said he cleans up in front of his home every morning before work.

“My side I always know is clean,” Garcia said. “So I don’t know why I’m getting these tickets.”

He got the first $100 ticket from a Department of Sanitation enforcement agent in April and couldn’t believe it. He said he believes any trash in his area had to have come from next door.

“The garbage, the wind just blow it into my sidewalk,” Garcia said. “It looks really bad. It looks really disgusting.”

He started videotaping his property and the mess next door to use as evidence at the hearing he’d have to attend to fight the ticket. The same day he shot the video he got another ticket.

“It has been ridiculous. Sometimes I don’t feel that I can leave the house in peace thinking that I’m going to go back home and find another ticket,” Garcia said.

And that’s exactly what happened. On the day of the hearing he came back home and found a third ticket. The Department of Sanitation said it has issued more than 25 summonses to the owner of the abandoned building, and as far as Garcia’s three summonses, the department said, “Our enforcement officers witnessed debris and litter inside the fenced area. Officers are unable to determine whether debris or litter was blown by the wind from the street, nearby building.”

Garcia said he may have to buy security cameras to find out who’s dumping the trash, but he plans to keep on fighting.

Garcia has another hearing date in June for the latest ticket.