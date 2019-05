A teen accused of beating an off-duty firefighter last weekend on the Upper East Side has been arrested.

Police said Damir Johnson, 17, was among the six teens who allegedly punched 38-year-old John Mongielo last Saturday morning on East 86th Street.

An ARREST has been made re: the May 18 assault in the @NYPD19Pct. The subject, a 17-yr-old male, is in custody. The victim, an @FDNY firefighter who acted as a good samaritan, continues to recover from serious injuries. We thank him for his actions & wish him a swift recovery. pic.twitter.com/eB8lyfDJzW — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 23, 2019

The off-duty firefighter told the teens to stop harassing an elderly couple, but wound up with a concussion and broken teeth, police said.

Johnson was arrested Thursday and charged with assault.

“@FDNY firefighter who acted as a good samaritan, continues to recover from serious injuries. We thank him for his actions & wish him a swift recovery,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted early Thursday.

The search continues for the other suspects – two boys and three girls between the ages of 15 and 17.