



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The number of measles cases has risen to 535, officials said Friday.

The outbreak began last October, and while most cases remain confined to Williamsburg, there have been 12 confirmed cases in Sunset Park. That’s four more since Monday.

“Williamsburg remains the epicenter of this outbreak, though we have seen some cases in people outside of the Orthodox Jewish community,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “Given the high vaccination rates in Sunset Park, we do not foresee sustained transmission in this neighborhood. However, measles is extremely contagious, and I strongly urge unvaccinated New Yorkers to immediately get the vaccine, unless there is a medical condition that prevents them from doing so. All New Yorkers should get vaccinated or confirm their immunity status with their doctor.”

Some 122 people have received summonses for non-compliance with an emergency order requiring people in the affected zones get vaccinations.

Meanwhile, an international traveler who had the measles passed through Newark Liberty International Airport on May 8, according to the Port Authority. Anyone who was in Terminal B between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. may have been exposed, officials said.