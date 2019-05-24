NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man accused of pulling the emergency brakes on subway trains and causing delays for thousands of riders is now under arrest.
Isaiah Thompson was charged early Friday morning with reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and public lewdness.
As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, the 23-year-old has been arrested 17 times before.
Last year, Thompson was arrested for hanging onto the side of a C train in Brooklyn. He was also arrested in a subway slashing.
In the latest incident, police say he pulled the emergency brakes on a northbound 2 train during Tuesday’s evening rush.
MORE: ‘Stupid, Dangerous, Selfish:’ NYPD Trying To Track Down Suspects Surfing Subway Trains And Pulling Brakes
The MTA says it’s a growing problem that’s mainly affecting the 2 and 4 lines. It’s happened as many as 40 times since the start of the year, but it’s become more frequent in the last two months, causing unexpected delays across 700 trains.
The emergency brakes are only accessible with a key, and there haven’t been signs of forced entry.
MTA officials say that means the person – or group of people – responsible somehow got ahold of the keys to access the brakes.
“This is life or death stuff involving really complicated, dangerous machinery that could endanger the lives of transit workers just doing their jobs and our customers. It’s serious,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye said earlier this week.
Police have deployed extra officers to the subway system in order to ride the rails and investigate these incidents. They say Thompson may not be alone in these crimes, and they continue to search for other suspects.