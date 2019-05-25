MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have found a body in a shallow grave and believe it’s another victim of the infamous MS-13 gang.
The remains were found Friday night, buried off a path in the Massapequa Preserve.
Investigators did not reveal the victim’s identity, but believe the person was one of 11 people killed by the violent gang in 2016.
Authorities said Saturday that they’ve been searching for this particular body since finding the remains of another victim two years ago.
“We do believe we know who it is,” Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Department said.
“Our investigation has identified people involved with this and we will work to charge them accordingly.”
Detectives say the remains found Friday were just over 100 feet from a body found back in 2017.
Police are requesting that anyone with information about this incident to call their Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-244-TIPS.