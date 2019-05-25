NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A police involved shooting in Queens has left a female suspect hospitalized in stable condition.
Police say two officers spotted the woman acting erratically around 10 p.m. Friday night in front of a car wash at Jamaica Avenue and 212th Street.
She allegedly threw a bottle at them as they got out of their patrol car.
“The officers exited their vehicle and observed the suspect with a knife in her hand,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison.
“Both officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to drop the knife, at which time she advanced towards them with the knife still in her hand,” he said. “One of the officers fired one round striking the suspect in the lower abdomen.”
The wounded suspect ran about a block and still had the knife when police say she encountered two more officers.
One officer used a Taser on the suspect while the other took her into custody.
Police say a knife was found at the scene.