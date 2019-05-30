



A New Rochelle High School student indicted in the fatal 2018 stabbing of a classmate has plead guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

In January 2018, police said 16-year-old Valaree Schwab was killed during a dispute at a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Z’Inah Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree, a class B felony.

Investigators say Schwab was with her boyfriend around noon Wednesday when she had the first of several confrontations with a group of five or six other male and female teens at various fast food places along North Avenue.

The altercation lasted about 10 minutes, ending in the Dunkin’ Donuts on North Avenue.

Authorities said the victim tried to fend off her attackers with pepper spray. Police said Schwab was stabbed twice in her side with a steak knife. The group then fled the scene.

Schwab was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where she later died.