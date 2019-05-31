CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Authority, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, Metrocard, Metropolitan Transportation, MTA, New York, OMNY, Subway


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Move over, MetroCard. The MTA has a new way to pay.

Starting today, riders can tap a cellphone or contactless credit card to enter certain subway trains and buses.

The OMNY contactless system is rolling out at 16 stations along the 4, 5 and 6 lines between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue-Barclay Center, as well as Staten Island buses.

The agency says the goal is to make your trips faster and more convenient.

Right now, riders can only use the pay-per-ride option, but eventually the system will also you to buy weekly and monthly passes.

OMNY stands for “One Metro New York.” It’s the MTA’s first new payment system in more than 25 years.

(Credit: Jenna DeAngelis/CBS2)

While the system is phased in over the next few years, passengers will still be able to use your MetroCards.

The OMNY readers will be added to all MTA lines over the next year and the LIRR and Metro-North by 2021. They system is expected to be fully in place by 2023.

For more information on the OMNY system, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s