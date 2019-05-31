NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Move over, MetroCard. The MTA has a new way to pay.
Starting today, riders can tap a cellphone or contactless credit card to enter certain subway trains and buses.
The OMNY contactless system is rolling out at 16 stations along the 4, 5 and 6 lines between Grand Central and Atlantic Avenue-Barclay Center, as well as Staten Island buses.
The agency says the goal is to make your trips faster and more convenient.
Right now, riders can only use the pay-per-ride option, but eventually the system will also you to buy weekly and monthly passes.
OMNY stands for “One Metro New York.” It’s the MTA’s first new payment system in more than 25 years.
While the system is phased in over the next few years, passengers will still be able to use your MetroCards.
The OMNY readers will be added to all MTA lines over the next year and the LIRR and Metro-North by 2021. They system is expected to be fully in place by 2023.
For more information on the OMNY system, click here.