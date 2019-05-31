NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday evening will mark the end of an era.
95.5 WPLJ radio will go off the air.
Earlier this month, the radio station announced they’d be leaving the airwaves.
“The rumors you’ve been hearing are true,” the station announced on Twitter on May 8. “As hard as it is to believe, WPLJ will be going away on Friday, May 31st.”
WPLJ first went on the air 48 years ago in 1971.
“Thank you for the years of support and for listening!” the station wrote.
Earlier this month, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spoke with Patty Steele of WCBS FM’s “Scott Shannon in the Morning with Patty Steele.” She co-hosted WPLJ with Shannon in the early 2000s.
“It’s just so sad,” Steele said. “We had some incredible guests and that was really fun.”
Steele describes the station as legendary across the nation.
“Its had two iterations. Moment-defining rock station into adult pop 30 that it became with Scott. So to see that go away is breathtaking,” Steele said. “Its legacy is almost something that’s indescribable.”
A legacy that will live on, even as the tunes fade into history.