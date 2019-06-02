



Two people are under arrest in the disappearance of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering the prosecution.

The 50-year-old mother of five disappeared on May 24 after dropping her kids off at school. Her black Chevrolet Suburban was found abandoned near Waveny Park.

On Friday, sources told CBS2 affiliate WFSB the week-long search had turned into a homicide investigation.

Dulos was reportedly in the middle of a divorce and custody battle.

According to court documents, she said “I am afraid of my husband… I know that filing for divorce will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

#BREAKING: @NewCanaanPolice #CT announce arrests in missing mom of five Jennifer Dulos. Estranged husband – 51 y/o Fotis Dulos and his g/f – 44 y/o Michelle Troconis. Both face charges of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Hindering Prosecution @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/nRAfN6iIVE — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) June 2, 2019

She also accused him of infidelity, cruelty and threatening to kidnap their children and bring them to Greece.

Fotis Dulos denied the allegations.