



— An unusual project happened at a New Jersey courthouse Monday as wildlife experts took some baby birds from their nest.

Before they grow up to be the fastest animal on earth, wildlife officials want to make sure they can keep a good eye on them, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

It may not be a place you would think they’d set up their nest, but above 101 Hudson St. in Jersey City‘s financial district, you’ll find a family of peregrine falcons — three female chicks and their mom.

PHOTO GALLERY: Peregrine Falcon Chicks In Jersey City

Nests have been up there for almost 20 years.

This species of birds is endangered, so biologists from the nonprofit Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey and others spent their Monday morning banding the chicks, as they do every year. They also drew blood and gave them medicine.

They’re the fastest animal on earth, reaching speeds of over 200 mph while hunting, and Conserve Wildlife Foundation says just a few decades ago, they were completely wiped out east of the Mississippi.

Thanks to conservation efforts, and the birds’ ability to adapt to urban environments, peregrines have made a remarkable recovery.

FLASHBACK: New Peregrine Falcon Chicks Discovered Atop 3 MTA Bridges

“To see them succeeding the way they are in Jersey City, downtown Jersey City just across from Manhattan, is pretty incredible and it’s inspirational. It really, it shows that when scientists and volunteers work with wildlife, it can possibly give them a chance to make a comeback,” David Wheeler, executive director of the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, said.

Last year, wildlife officials documented over 40 pairs of peregrine falcons in New Jersey alone.