NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 first gave you a look at the show-stopping views at 212 Fifth Ave. in our weekly edition of Living Large.
Now, that Manhattan mansion in the sky is reportedly getting a new tenant.
A really rich one.
According to The Real Deal magazine, sources told The Wall Street Journal that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is paying nearly $80 million for a three-unit spread at the extraordinary skyscraper.
The New York real estate news publication reported Bezos’ purchase includes the building’s top penthouse, which spans a block long. That means Bezos will have to walk a whole city block just to get to his new master bedroom.
And the price tag for the triplex penthouse alone?
A jaw-dropping $53 million.
