CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Amazon, Jeff Bezos, Living Large, Local TV, Manhattan news, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 first gave you a look at the show-stopping views at 212 Fifth Ave. in our weekly edition of Living Large.

Now, that Manhattan mansion in the sky is reportedly getting a new tenant.

Jeff Bezos (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A really rich one.

According to The Real Deal magazine, sources told The Wall Street Journal that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is paying nearly $80 million for a three-unit spread at the extraordinary skyscraper.

The New York real estate news publication reported Bezos’ purchase includes the building’s top penthouse, which spans a block long. That means Bezos will have to walk a whole city block just to get to his new master bedroom.

And the price tag for the triplex penthouse alone?

A jaw-dropping $53 million.

For a complete profile of the building, please click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s