NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Nursing mothers could no longer have to serve jury duty in New York State.
The Senate and Assembly both passed legislation this week that would allow women to delay jury duty up to two years if they are breastfeeding a baby.
Under the proposal, nursing mothers could use a doctor’s note to postpone their service.
Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, a Bronx Democrat, sponsored the bill. On Thursday, he said women should be permitted to delay jury duty in order to prioritize the well-being of their children.
The bill now heads to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is expected to sign it into law.
