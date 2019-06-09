THE TONY AWARDSWatch More Than A Dozen Exclusive Interviews, Previews And More Ahead Of Tonight's Show At 8 P.M.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened outside a nightclub in SoHo last month.

Nineteen-year-old Swandy Sanchez, of the Bronx, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Sanchez allegedly shot two men outside the Sounds of Brazil nightclub on Varick Street on May 9. Police said a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, and a 29-year-old was shot in the hip.

Both victims survived.

Police initially said the shooting stemmed from some type of argument.

