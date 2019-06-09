



Which performers and plays will take home top honors at this year’s Tony Awards

Christian Blauvelt, of IndieWire, shared his predictions with CBS2’s Andrea Grymes ahead of tonight’s big show.

He picked “The Ferryman” to win Best Play.

“This is one of the best plays I’ve seen on Broadway in years. It’s a story set in Northern Ireland in the early 1980s. It’s about all the violence unleashed by the IRA,” Blauvelt said. “It’s a stunning, harrowing cinematic drama. It’s so suspenseful. I have to say, you’re like clutching your seat by the end.”

Blauvelt said Best Actress in a Musical is the most competitive field. Caitlin Kinnumen got his vote in “The Prom.”

“This is such a great musical. It’s about a quartet of Broadway stars who go to a small town in Indiana to help out a young high school girl, played by Caitlin Kinnumen, who has been denied going to her prom because she’s gay and wanted to bring her girlfriend with her,” he said. “It’s really poignant but it’s also really funny. The songs are really good, and she’s great. She has an amazing voice and can really act, too.”

For Best Actor in a Musical, he chose Santino Fontana in “Tootsie.”

“Stepping in to the shoes of Dustin Hoffman from the original movie, playing an actor so unemployable that he has to adopt the identity of a woman in order to try to get roles,” said Blauvelt. “It’s one of the best comic turns on Broadway we’ve seen in a few years. He’s pretty much a shoe-in to win.”

Blauvelt predicts “OKLAHOMA” will beat out “Kiss Me Kate” for Best Revival of a Musical.

“This is a dark, revisionist take on ‘OKLAHOMA.’ This isn’t like any version of ‘OKLAHOMA’ you’ve ever seen before. It’s really unique,” he said.

Lastly, for Best Musical, he thinks “Hadestown” will be the winner.

“Fourteen Tony nominees in total, one of the most original things on Broadway in some years, it’s really extraordinary,” Blauvelt said. “It’s an adaptation of Greek mythology set in a New Orleans jazz club. It’s really unique.”

You can watch the 73rd annual Tony Awards hosted by James Corden tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS2.