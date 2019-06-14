Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury deliberations are continuing Friday in the Bronx in the “Justice for Junior” murder case.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury deliberations are continuing Friday in the Bronx in the “Justice for Junior” murder case.
Five accused gang members are on trial for the stabbing death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.
The teenager’s killing outside a Belmont bodega last summer was captured on camera, sending shockwaves through the city.
Prosecutors say the suspects killed Junior after mistaking him for a rival gang member.
On Thursday, jurors asked for a review of the charges and testimony from two suspect.