CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Justice For Junior, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, Local TV, New York, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Jury deliberations are continuing Friday in the Bronx in the “Justice for Junior” murder case.

Five accused gang members are on trial for the stabbing death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

The teenager’s killing outside a Belmont bodega last summer was captured on camera, sending shockwaves through the city.

Five of 14 men charged with murdering 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz last summer in the Bronx. (Photo via CBS2)

Prosecutors say the suspects killed Junior after mistaking him for a rival gang member.

On Thursday, jurors asked for a review of the charges and testimony from two suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s