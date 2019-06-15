Comments
WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The West Point cadet killed in a training accident on June 6 will be laid to rest Saturday.
WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The West Point cadet killed in a training accident on June 6 will be laid to rest Saturday.
A funeral for Christopher Morgan will be held Saturday afternoon at the cadet chapel on the grounds of the United States Military Academy.
A burial will follow at the historic West Point Cemetery.
Morgan, a West Orange, New Jersey, native, died when a tactical vehicle carrying cadets overturned near campus. He was 22 years old.
Nineteen other cadets and two soldiers were injured in the rollover incident.