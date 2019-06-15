CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Christopher Morgan, Local TV, New Jersey, West Point


WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The West Point cadet killed in a training accident on June 6 will be laid to rest Saturday.

A funeral for Christopher Morgan will be held Saturday afternoon at the cadet chapel on the grounds of the United States Military Academy.

Cadet Christopher Morgan was killed in a truck rollover at West Point on June 6, 2019. (credit: U.S. Military Academy)

A burial will follow at the historic West Point Cemetery.

Morgan, a West Orange, New Jersey, native, died when a tactical vehicle carrying cadets overturned near campus. He was 22 years old.

Nineteen other cadets and two soldiers were injured in the rollover incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s