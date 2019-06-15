MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a man in Nassau County earlier this month.
Twenty-one-year-old Ryan Lindquist, of Massapequa, will be arraigned Saturday morning.
He is accused of stabbing 32-year-old Evan Grabelsky to death inside his Merrick home on June 1.
Investigators said family members returned to the home late that day and discovered Grabelsky’s body. The victim was covered in stab wounds.
“There were multiple areas of this residence where the struggle did ensue and that this individual had defensive wounds to his hands and his arms,” Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun said at the time.
According to police, there were no signs of forced entry into the home.
Investigators believe Grabelsky knew his attacker, but a motive for the attack is still unclear.
Grabelsky was a director at a Long Island day camp for kids. According to his LinkedIn account, he also worked with special education students at Great Neck North High School.