NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Babe Ruth auction made history at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
The late Yankee slugger’s road jersey sold at auction in the Bronx for $5.64 million.
According to the auction house, that makes it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.
Ruth wore the jersey from 1928 to 1930.
The jersey was part of a collection of items his family put up for sale.
The Great Bambino died back in 1948.