CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Babe Ruth, Local TV, New York Yankees


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Babe Ruth auction made history at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

A Babe Ruth road jersey sold for $5.64 million at auction on June 15. 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

The late Yankee slugger’s road jersey sold at auction in the Bronx for $5.64 million.

According to the auction house, that makes it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.

Ruth wore the jersey from 1928 to 1930.

The jersey was part of a collection of items his family put up for sale.

The Great Bambino died back in 1948.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s