



In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Georgie and Peter.

Georgie is a 6-month-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix who weighs 4 pounds. Georgie has been trained on wee-wee pads and learning about housebreaking. Very outgoing and friendly, Georgie loves to run around.

Peter is also a 6-month-old Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix and possibly the brother of Georgie, since they have the same birthday and they came in together. Peter is very playful, active and affectionate.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Edwin and Irene from Nyack saw Casper on Furry Friend Finder and have now adopted him. It’s a perfect fit because Edwin and Irene have the time to exercise, train and raise a 5-month-old active puppy. Everyone is having a great time, especially Casper.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.