NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man accused of starting a fire in Brooklyn that hurt more than a dozen people, including a baby.
Forty-one-year-old Matthew Karelefsky, of Pennsylvania, is now in central booking.
The NYPD says he was spotted on surveillance video moments before flames engulfed a home on East 17th Street in Midwood around 4 a.m. Thursday.
The fire spread to two other homes. More than 170 firefighters and medics helped battle the blaze and tend to the victims.
Karelefsky is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson.