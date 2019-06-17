Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers managed to reach an agreement to make e-bikes and scooters legal across New York state.
Advocates for the electric vehicles say the move will help provide a better transportation option for New Yorkers.
The measure will allow cities to decide how to regulate them.
The legislation is expected to be voted on this Wednesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says as long as safety precautions are taken, he supports the plan.