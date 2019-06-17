



– Former WFAN radio host Craig Carton is set to begin his federal 3 1/2 year prison sentence today for a ticket reselling scam that ended his decade-long show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Carton, 49, was convicted last November for his role in a plot to defraud investors with a ticket scam.

He took in nearly $7 million by telling victims he could get them VIP tickets to top concerts and sporting events, but he used that cash to pay off gambling debts and personal expenses.

Carton will serve 42 months in prison for his role in a $7 million dollar ticket resale scam.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Carton said he believes in “redemption and earning second chances” and that he will quote “work tirelessly to repay those whom i have hurt and to regain the trust you all had in me.”

“I start my sentence Monday, June 17th. I made mistakes. Mistakes in judgements, decisions and how I was living my life. I was wrong. I have, will and should continue to pay a dear price for those mistakes. I also though, believe in redemption and earning second chances. I am keenly aware that my life doesn’t end when I go to prison, to the contrary it actually begins. I plan on making the most of the positive and life growing opportunities that the prison offers. I will work tirelessly to repay those whom I have hurt and to regain the trust that you all had in me. I look forward to the day when you accept that I have lived up to these promises and allow me the opportunity to once again be a part of your lives. I know when that day comes you will see and hear the best version of me.” – Craig Carton

In March, a judge sentenced a New Jersey man to nearly two years in prison for his role in the case.

The 42-year-old Michael Wright of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, told a magistrate judge he withdrew $550,000 in December 2016 from a ticket-selling business account at Carton’s instruction to pay toward Carton’s debts.

Wright was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in the scheme.

Carton co-hosted “Boomer and Carton” on Sports Radio WFAN with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason but left the show after his arrest in 2017. At the time, he insisted on his innocence.

