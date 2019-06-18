



Electric bikes, also known as e-bikes, could soon be sharing the roads in New York if a bill gets the votes needed to pass in Albany.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos co-sponsored the bill to legalize e-bikes and e-scooters. The bill was reintroduced Sunday with some changes to address concerns.

“I pretty much gave up on the MTA because I’m sick and tired of waiting for subways. I take bikes everywhere, I love them,” Hell’s Kitchen resident Jack Tracy told CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis, adding he prefers “regular bikes.”

“It works other places, but you got to think of safety. If they’re going to be cutting off taxis, and taxis are going to be running them over, we don’t want that,” said another New Yorker.

“It’s more economically friendly and it’s a little bit more conscious for our environment,” visitor Brycen Saunders said.

MORE: Two Lawmakers Push To Legalize e-Bikes, Scooters In New York

One amendment involves allowing local municipalities to make their own rules deciding how and where e-scooters can go.

According to a Ramos spokesperson, shared e-scooter programs would be prohibited in Manhattan. Meaning, companies can’t set up docks, but you can ride your own e-scooter.

“I think the whole thing is an accident waiting to happen,” Doug Melville, of Hudson Yards, said. “There’s so many cars and construction, limited sidewalks inching and pushing people.”

MORE: NYC Council Members Call For E-Bikes, E-Scooters To Be Legal

A big push for e-bikes is to help out delivery riders who use them for work. Proponents say right now, they’re being unfairly ticketed by police.

The bill is set for a vote Wednesday.