



Police have identified the suspect in last week’s stray-bullet-shooting the killed a man walking his dog in Hamilton Heights.

Winston McKay, 40, was fatally shot around 2:20 a.m. last Monday near Amsterdam Avenue and West 146th Street.

Now, investigators say they’re searching for 20-year-old Eric Bautista.

Police said McKay was out walking his dog when he passed by a confrontation between two men across the street.

Surveillance video shows one man appear to shoot a rifle and run away.

Police said the shooter missed his intended target, hitting McKay instead.

He was taken to the hospital with a severed artery but succumbed to his injuries.

McKay’s husband told CBS2 they had just celebrated their anniversary.

“Innocent people are dying out here, for what? Because you’re arguing with somebody that you can’t just walk away from, you have to start shooting?” said Terry Solomon. “Turn yourself in. Give me, give the family peace. I just want to world to know guns and violence like this is not the way.”

At least seven people have been shot by stray bullets since the start of the month.

Bautista is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds with braided hair.

Bautista is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds with braided hair.