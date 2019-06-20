Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On June 20, 2018, a gang of attackers chased a 15-year-old boy into a bodega on East 183rd Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx. They beat, dragged and stabbed him. The teen managed to run to Saint Barnabus Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, who had dreamed of one day becoming an NYPD detective, died one year ago today.
Last week the first five defendants were found guilty on all charges related to the death. Trinitarios members have said they mistook Guzman-Feliz as a rival gang member. Eight more defendents are awaiting trial.
Since Guzman-Feliz was murdered, the community left behind has remained angry and in grief. Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched a $19 million package of anti-gang programs named after the #JusticeForJunior movement.
A street was named for “Junior” in Feburary, and participation in the NYPD Explorers program has soared.
This week, another memorial is planned for Saturday.