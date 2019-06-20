LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an elderly man on Long Island in January.
Police have arrested 40-year-old David Cahoon, Jr. of Melville in connection to the death of his uncle, 70-year-old William Cahoon, who was found dead in his home on Shepard Lane in Levittown on Jan. 4.
An acquaintance called officers to ask they perform a wellness check on a Cahoon, who was discovered with multiple stab wounds in one of the bedrooms.
Cahoon is charged with second-degree murder.
Police told CBSN New York the victim lived alone. Cahoon was a retired maintenance worker from the Levittown School District.
Police describe Cahoon as a hoarder, and say that conditions in the house make it difficult for them to know if anything was stolen.
Authorities want anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.