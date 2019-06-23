



In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Henry and Bob.

Henry is a 2-and-a-half-year-old Basset-Beagle mix who weighs 39 pounds. Henry has a great time going outside for his walks and then relaxing for a nice long nap. Henry loves everyone, enjoys a good conversation and would do best living in a house.

Bob is a 3-year-old, 14-pound, sweet, loving Dachshund from Brazil. He is a perfect gentleman and housebroken. Bob had some hair loss issues that sometimes Dachshunds are prone to and he is also allergic to grass and trees, so Bob is looking for a city home. Bob is now on a special diet and regular medicated baths, and he is doing great.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Tiger, who was originally from Brazil, was adopted by Sean. Tiger’s new home is in Brooklyn and his new name is Rio. Sean is a chef and Rio thoroughly enjoys the delicious meals Sean prepares for him.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.